Nevada Democrats criticize DeSantis ahead of Basque Fry

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local Democrats held a press conference this afternoon to voice their concerns over what they say is DeSantis’ extremist agenda.

DeSantis, among other guests, will be in Gardnerville June 17 for the Basque Fry Fundraiser.

This comes just weeks after announcing his intention to run for the GOP candidacy in 2024.

Vice Mayor for Reno Devon Reese says, “[DeSantis] Has shown to be one of the most extreme conservative Republicans in the party. His MAGA agenda is full of dangerous policies that I believe will hurt Nevadans including banning abortion, cutting Social Security and Medicare, turning the Silver State into a nuclear waste dump, and peddling basis claims about the 2020 election.”

Other guests of the Basque fry will include Governor Lombardo, Lt. Governor Stavros Anthony, Congressman Mark Amodei and former Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

We have reached out to Laxalt’s representatives regarding today’s press conference but have not yet received a response.

he Basque Fry is from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. Additional information on this year’s Basque Fry, is available at www.morninginnevadapac.org.

