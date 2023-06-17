Mother arrested in death of 1-year-old daughter after bringing child’s body to hospital

Authorities in Mississippi say Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, has been arrested after her...
Authorities in Mississippi say Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, has been arrested after her 1-year-old daughter died.(Hernando Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman has been arrested and charged in the death of her own daughter.

WMC reports that 22-year-old Quantella Vonsha Towns brought her 1-year-old child to the hospital on Wednesday, but the girl was already dead.

Investigators responded to the hospital and met with Towns.

According to authorities, they found several inconsistencies in the woman’s story about what happened to her child.

A warrant for Towns arrest was issued for child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm, police said.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old mother was arrested at her home by the Panola County Sheriff’s Department.

She is currently being held at the DeSoto County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

