AP: San Diego State seeks info from the Mountain West related to a potential exit

Mountain West logo
Mountain West logo(MGN)
By BERNIE WILSON AP Sports Writer
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

San Diego State University has sent a letter to the Mountain West seeking information related to a potential exit next year, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night due to the sensitivity of the situation.

According to multiple reports, SDSU wants an extension of the deadline to give formal notice it is leaving the Mountain West to avoid having to pay double the exit fee.

SDSU hopes to join either the Pac-12 or the Big 12 but has not received a formal invitation. The person said the school, which has been in the Mountain West since its inception in 1999, is doing due diligence to be prepared to make a decision if it is invited to change conferences.

ESPN first reported that SDSU sent the letter to the Mountain West on Tuesday.

Talk of SDSU potentially moving to the Pac-12 intensified after Southern California and UCLA announced last summer that they will move to the Big Ten in August 2024.

However, the Pac-12 isn’t expected to announce any expansion plans until it finalizes a TV contract, which isn’t expected until sometime in the summer.

The big issue appears to be the timing of when SDSU would give a year’s notice to leave. According to reports, if SDSU waits until after June 30 to give notice, its exit fee would increase from around $16.5 million to almost $34 million

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
Darnelle Edward Boykins
Suspect arrested after trooper shooting incident in Reno; name released
Alexander Skylar Ciaccio and Kimberley Joy Cacao
Two arrested after Lyon County home with children found uninhabitable
Mud covered the parking lot of Casino Fandango Saturday afternoon.
Crews clear mudslide in Casino Fandango parking lot
Pedestrian
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car near downtown Reno

Latest News

Ernie Courson, Jr. returns to Reno Rodeo one year after scariest ride of career
Floridian broke face in 2022 bull riding event
Ernie Courson, Jr. returns to Reno Rodeo one year after scariest ride of career
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium
Lombardo signs legislation to bring Athletics stadium to Vegas Strip
A's rendering of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
MLB to start months-long approval process for Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas