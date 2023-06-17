Adolescent bullying can leave long lasting scars

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A lawsuit that has shocked most who read it and it’s focused the community’s attention on an issue that worries other families in our area: bullying in our schools.

What are the consequences? We asked an expert.

The lawsuit was filed by the parent and the guardian of a pair of Galena High School students, a girl who was acting as the team manager of the school’s baseball team and a boy, a member of that team. It outlines in sometimes shocking detail incidents of bullying, threats and harassment they allegedly endured at the hands of other team members. It also charges the team’s coach, Beau Walker, a dean of the school, with acting to protect the team’s reputation rather than the two students.

The bullying and harassment allegedly followed the students online and, in at least one instance, to their homes.

It would be easy to dismiss the allegations as mere adolescent locker room behavior, but bullying at this age can be a serious matter.

“When you’re a kid and you’re still struggling to figure out who you are it can be incredibly damaging,” says Ethan E. Steever, Ph.D., chief psychologist at Reno’s Willow Springs Center.

Seever is not commenting directly on this case, but he has considerable experience with the issue and it’s impact.

“I can think of adults who I’ve worked with in therapy where we’re frankly working on ideas that they’ve got about themselves when they were in high school or middle school, but that’s when these ideas about themselves were formed. and I’m seeing these people when they are 40-50 years old.” And he says social media has only made things worse.

“Social media follows you everywhere. There’s no escaping it. Anytime I check my phone I see these people coming at me. It’s incredibly dangerous.”

To some degree, he says, bullying is endemic to the school environment. It’s up to those who’ve left adolescence behind to keep it under control.

“A lot of it is how this school and the adults in this situation respond to it. Is it an environment that is permissive of bullying behavior or is it an environment that addresses bullying behavior and tries to reduce it?”

