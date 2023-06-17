18-year-old arrested in Susanville for alleged attempted robbery

The Sig Sauer P365 air pistol allegedly used in an attempted robbery in Susanville.
The Sig Sauer P365 air pistol allegedly used in an attempted robbery in Susanville.(Susanville Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:55 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -The Susanville Police Department arrested an 18-year-old Thursday morning after he allegedly tried to rob a gas station but the owner took him to the ground.

Police arrested Bluestarr Maudie Sue Hefner for attempted robbery and resisting arrest.

Police said they got the call about 9:22 a.m. on Thursday of an armed robbery attempt at the Chevron at 1530 Main St.

Police arrived to find the Chevron owner on top of Hefner, holding him down for safety. Police said evidence showed Hefner pointed a Sig Sauer P365 air pistol at the clerk and demanded money from the register when the owner jumped on him. The Sig Sauer was underneath Hefner.

Police said they secured the scene and there were no injuries.

