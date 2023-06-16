WCSO investigating shooting death

Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in Sun Valley.

They say that on June 15 at around noon, WCSO patrol deputies responded to the 100 block of E. 4th Avenue for a reported shooting.

When they arrived on scene, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as an isolated incident, and the WCSO say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone who might have information about the shooting is asked to call the WCSO detective division at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 and refer to case number WC23-3039.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darnelle Edward Boykins
Suspect arrested after trooper shooting incident in Reno; name released
Alexander Skylar Ciaccio and Kimberley Joy Cacao
Two arrested after Lyon County home with children found uninhabitable
Mud covered the parking lot of Casino Fandango Saturday afternoon.
Crews clear mudslide in Casino Fandango parking lot
Pedestrian
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car near downtown Reno
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man

Latest News

Benner will be eligible for parole in 16 years
Reno man sentenced to 40 years for sexually assaulting 2 women
The fire broke out Friday and caused significant damage to a house
Roads in Sparks close due to house fire
Ghost Army Exhibit at Nevada Museum of Art
Sierra Arts Foundation Home Gallery Series