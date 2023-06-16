WCSO investigating shooting death

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in Sun Valley.

They say that on June 15 at around noon, WCSO patrol deputies responded to the 100 block of E. 4th Avenue for a reported shooting.

When they arrived on scene, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as an isolated incident, and the WCSO say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone who might have information about the shooting is asked to call the WCSO detective division at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 and refer to case number WC23-3039.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.