Sign up now for the Evoke Warriors’ bootcamp fundraiser to support local cancer survivors

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can support this year’s class of Evoke Warriors as they fight to take back their lives from what cancer has tried to take! The non-profit helps people in our community through fitness, clean eating, community support and life style changes!

Coach and Evoke Fitness owner, Mena Spodobalski, and two Warriors, Brett Van Hoesen and Alison Ormaas, stopped by Morning Break to share their cancer journeys and what this program has meant to them.

It’s a completely free opportunity for the Warriors who get selected which is why the community’s financial support is so important. The non-profit is hosting a bootcamp fundraiser, Saturday, June 24 for people of all fitness levels to work out with the Warriors.

Event Schedule:

  • Registration: 7-7:30 a.m.
  • Bootcamp: 7:30-8:15 a.m.
  • Raffle and silent auction: 8:25-9 a.m.
  • Treats & mingling: 9-9:30 a.m.

Tickets cost are $20 minimum and all the proceeds go directly toward providing this resource to cancer survivors. You can register online and pre-purchase raffle tickets!

Only through your continued support can the Evoke Warriors program continue to bring their amazing life changing program to all participants in Northern Nevada who are battling cancer!

You can learn more about the Evoke Warriors program by clicking here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darnelle Edward Boykins
Suspect arrested after trooper shooting incident in Reno; name released
Alexander Skylar Ciaccio and Kimberley Joy Cacao
Two arrested after Lyon County home with children found uninhabitable
Mud covered the parking lot of Casino Fandango Saturday afternoon.
Crews clear mudslide in Casino Fandango parking lot
Pedestrian
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car near downtown Reno
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man

Latest News

Sierra Arts Foundation Home Gallery Series
Ashley Hicks, Financial Advisor
Dollars and Sense: Financial advisor, Ashley Hicks, shares rainy day planning for small business owners
Forever 14 Legacy Project
Forever 14 unites local organizations with the common goal to end teen suicide
Most Wanted: Country Rock Burlesque Show
“Most Wanted: Country Rock Burlesque Show” debuts at the Nashville Social Club
Dr. Ricker Swecker, Family First Chiropractic
Family First Chiropractic offering dads consultation discount for Father’s Day