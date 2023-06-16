Sign up now for the Evoke Warriors’ bootcamp fundraiser to support local cancer survivors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can support this year’s class of Evoke Warriors as they fight to take back their lives from what cancer has tried to take! The non-profit helps people in our community through fitness, clean eating, community support and life style changes!

Coach and Evoke Fitness owner, Mena Spodobalski, and two Warriors, Brett Van Hoesen and Alison Ormaas, stopped by Morning Break to share their cancer journeys and what this program has meant to them.

It’s a completely free opportunity for the Warriors who get selected which is why the community’s financial support is so important. The non-profit is hosting a bootcamp fundraiser, Saturday, June 24 for people of all fitness levels to work out with the Warriors.

Event Schedule:

Registration: 7-7:30 a.m.

Bootcamp: 7:30-8:15 a.m.

Raffle and silent auction: 8:25-9 a.m.

Treats & mingling: 9-9:30 a.m.

Tickets cost are $20 minimum and all the proceeds go directly toward providing this resource to cancer survivors. You can register online and pre-purchase raffle tickets!

Only through your continued support can the Evoke Warriors program continue to bring their amazing life changing program to all participants in Northern Nevada who are battling cancer!

You can learn more about the Evoke Warriors program by clicking here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

