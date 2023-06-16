Roads in Sparks close due to house fire

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A house fire in Sparks caused significant damage to a house and forced the closure of roads.

The Sparks Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 1000 block of Caboose Court on Friday. Fire crews got the fire under control, but the occupants of the house were evacuated and treated by on scene paramedics.

Nine fire engines and 23 firefighters responded to the blaze.

As a result of the fire, Tyco Way between Sparks Boulevard and Locomotive Way is closed to traffic.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

