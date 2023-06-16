Retired WCSO K9 Rony dies

Rony the K9
Rony the K9(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:10 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A retired Washoe County Sheriff’s Office K9 has passed away, the Department said Friday.

Rony served for six years alongside his partner, retired Sergeant Jason Wood.

Rony was dual certified in narcotics detection, patrol work, tracking, and article searches.

He participated in community and school events and was known for his gentle disposition.

