Reno man sentenced to 40 years for sexually assaulting 2 women

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:26 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women.

21-year-old Robert Benner will be eligible for parole after 16 years. He was initially charged with two counts of sexual assault but was allowed to plead to two counts of attempted sexual assault as part of a plea bargain agreed to by both victims.

In August 2021, a 16-year-old victim told the Reno Police Department that she had been sexually assaulted by Benner, who was her boyfriend at the time.

She told police that Benner had made threats against her and coerced her into sex. She told police that, after a few minutes, she told Benner to stop, but he refused, instead sexually assaulting the victim, holding her neck during the attack to keep her from leaving.

Then, in May 2022, a 20-year-old woman reported she had been sexually assaulted to RPD. She told them that she had been in a relationship with Benner, but that they were only friends at the time.

She told police that Benner invited her to a friend’s home a few days before, and, when she arrived, Benner began drinking heavily. After helping Benner to bed, the woman said he blocked her from leaving the room, ripped at her clothing, and raped her while pinning her down.

In both situations, the victims told Benner to stop repeatedly, but he refused.

