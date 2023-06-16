New fun to expect at Reno Rodeo 2023

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 104th Reno Rodeo kicked off June 15th and runs until June 24th. This year for the first time ever the Rodeo will host tailgate parties during the Rodeo Championship weekend, plus in-arena karaoke ahead of each rodeo event.

The earmark of the 2023 Reno Rodeo, according to Reno Rodeo’s First Vice President, Carrie Ann Sattler, is the Butter Cow Exhibit, in the shopping area of the grounds. Made from 800 pounds of salted butter, KOLO 8′s Crystal Garcia gives us a look at what to expect at the Reno Rodeo 2023 and with this year’s theme being ‘A Buckin’ Good Time’ you won’t be disappointed.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.