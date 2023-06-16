New fun to expect at Reno Rodeo 2023

The Reno Rodeo will get underway for the next 10 days. There are some new ideas.
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:43 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 104th Reno Rodeo kicked off June 15th and runs until June 24th. This year for the first time ever the Rodeo will host tailgate parties during the Rodeo Championship weekend, plus in-arena karaoke ahead of each rodeo event.

The earmark of the 2023 Reno Rodeo, according to Reno Rodeo’s First Vice President, Carrie Ann Sattler, is the Butter Cow Exhibit, in the shopping area of the grounds. Made from 800 pounds of salted butter, KOLO 8′s Crystal Garcia gives us a look at what to expect at the Reno Rodeo 2023 and with this year’s theme being ‘A Buckin’ Good Time’ you won’t be disappointed.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Devin Reese
Update: WCSO releases new details about Plumb Lane incident
A kindergarten classroom
Lombardo signs kindergarten enrollment changes into law
Darnelle Edward Boykins
Suspect arrested after trooper shooting incident in Reno; name released
A GoFundMe page is now set up for two Carson City museum directors involved in a deadly crash.
Local museum directors involved in deadly crash
Alexander Skylar Ciaccio and Kimberley Joy Cacao
Two arrested after Lyon County home with children found uninhabitable

Latest News

The Reno Fire Department at the scene of a fir in an unoccupied apartment in the 400 block of...
Fire burns unoccupied apartment in Reno
This Tuesday, June 13, 2023, booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police...
Las Vegas police arrest man they say threatened mass shooting at Stanley Cup game
Fallon Fire Kills Three
Book Kiosks Provide 24/7 Access