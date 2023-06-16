“Most Wanted: Country Rock Burlesque Show” debuts at the Nashville Social Club

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nashville Social Club in Carson City has announced a resident burlesque show called “Most Wanted.” Their opening show is set for Saturday, June 17 with more performances through October.

Kitty McKay, founder of the Nashville Social Club, and two performers, Savannah Bishop and Marla Paulina, stopped by Morning Break to encourage folks to get their tickets ASAP for Saturday’s show.

This Las Vegas-style residency will enliven the stage, one night a month, with a modern, tasteful burlesque show featuring exciting choreography, beautiful costumes, specialty acts, comedy and great country music with a rock ‘n’ roll twist.

Doors open for general admission at 7:30 p.m. VIP ticket holders get in at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m. The VIP Experience includes reserved seating, early admission, a meet and greet with cast, photo opportunity and a champagne toast. VIP Experience tickets are $80. General Reserved Seating is priced at $40+.

Future performance dates include July 15, August 12, September 9 and October 14.

You can also learn more about the Nashville Social Club online and by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

