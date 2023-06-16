The Human Bean hosts Mochas for Men fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Human Bean and the Community Health Alliance are teaming up to make a difference locally. This is their annual Mochas for Men fundraiser. Each mocha that is purchased, a dollar will be donated to screening and follow up care services.

All Reno and Sparks locations are participating in the fundraiser.

Locations: 3915 McCarran Blvd, Reno, NV 89502 - 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

3380 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV 89502 - 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

8050 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89511 - 5 a.m. – 7 p.m.

800 Holman Way, Sparks, NV 89431 - 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

