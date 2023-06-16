The Human Bean hosts Mochas for Men fundraiser
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Human Bean and the Community Health Alliance are teaming up to make a difference locally. This is their annual Mochas for Men fundraiser. Each mocha that is purchased, a dollar will be donated to screening and follow up care services.
All Reno and Sparks locations are participating in the fundraiser.
Locations: 3915 McCarran Blvd, Reno, NV 89502 - 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
3380 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV 89502 - 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
8050 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89511 - 5 a.m. – 7 p.m.
800 Holman Way, Sparks, NV 89431 - 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
