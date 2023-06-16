Golden Knights victory parade Strip road closures to begin at 4:30 Saturday

Road closure announced.
Road closure announced.(MGN)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police announced that road closures for the Golden Knights victory parade on the Strip will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Due to safety concerns, no viewing of the parade will be allowed on the pedestrian bridges and no chairs of any type will be allowed on the parade route and in Toshiba Plaza.

Police said that movement from the parade route to the Toshiba Plaza may be difficult due to the anticipated crowd size. The department asked the public to plan accordingly.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
Darnelle Edward Boykins
Suspect arrested after trooper shooting incident in Reno; name released
Alexander Skylar Ciaccio and Kimberley Joy Cacao
Two arrested after Lyon County home with children found uninhabitable
Mud covered the parking lot of Casino Fandango Saturday afternoon.
Crews clear mudslide in Casino Fandango parking lot
Pedestrian
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car near downtown Reno

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Vegas Golden Knights victory parade expected to rival New Year’s Eve on Strip, planners say
Washoe County testing fire alarms at county complex on Saturday
The scene of a crash at Holcomb Avenue and Arroyo Street.
Crash closes streets in Reno midtown
Lombardo Signs Bill To Reform State Government
Mountain West logo
AP: San Diego State seeks info from the Mountain West related to a potential exit