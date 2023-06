RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Dry, warmer weather will continue through Saturday. A trough of low pressure in the Pacific Northwest will bring gusty wind on Father’s Day and Monday, along with a cool-down into next week. Mornings will be cool by June standards, especially on Tuesday. The summer solstice occurs on Wednesday at 7:57 AM. -Jeff

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.