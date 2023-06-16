Forever 14 unites local organizations with the common goal to end teen suicide

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The local non-profit, Forever 14, was founded by Kerri Countess after losing her 14-year-old son to suicide. Now she’s rallying the Reno-Sparks-Washoe Valley community to be #suicidefreetoday.

Countess and Aimee LaFayette, program manager at Franktown Meadows horse training and boarding facility, stopped by Morning Break to let the community know of two events happening next weekend to help aid the mission of Forever 14.

First, Forever 14 has partnered with Project Discovery for The Legacy Project that empowers teens with leadership and life skills on an outdoor ropes course with zip lines, climbing activities, fresh mountain air, new friendships, and more. Saturday, June 24 is the first event for teens and their parents this summer. There will also be Legacy Project opportunities July 8 and 22, as well as August 5. Click here to register.

Also the weekend of June 23-25, Franktown Meadows (1325 Airmotive Way, Ste: 390, Reno) is hosting its 13th Annual Hunter Derby. For the last three years, the derby has been a benefit for Forever 14 as many of the jockeys are young girls and teens who live lives under immense pressure and isolation as they compete around the country. Forever 14 has helped come along side athletes to create space for conversation around mental health in the competition world. Tickets for the Hunter Derby are $25, kids under 10 are free, and are good through the whole weekend.

To learn more about Forever 14, follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Franktown Meadows Hunter Derby is also on Facebook and Instagram.

