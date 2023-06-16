Fire burns unoccupied apartment in Reno

The Reno Fire Department at the scene of a fir in an unoccupied apartment in the 400 block of...
The Reno Fire Department at the scene of a fir in an unoccupied apartment in the 400 block of Smithridge Park.(Ray Kinney/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:54 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire burned in an unoccupied apartment Thursday evening in Reno.

The Reno Fire Department is investigating if it was human-caused since people were seen running away after the fire.

Power may have to be turned off to other units in the complex so it was not immediately clear how many people might be displaced.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 400 block of Smithridge Park south of Peckham Lane and near Interstate 580 at about 6:39 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire caused no injuries.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Devin Reese
Update: WCSO releases new details about Plumb Lane incident
A kindergarten classroom
Lombardo signs kindergarten enrollment changes into law
Darnelle Edward Boykins
Suspect arrested after trooper shooting incident in Reno; name released
A GoFundMe page is now set up for two Carson City museum directors involved in a deadly crash.
Local museum directors involved in deadly crash
Alexander Skylar Ciaccio and Kimberley Joy Cacao
Two arrested after Lyon County home with children found uninhabitable

Latest News

This Tuesday, June 13, 2023, booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police...
Las Vegas police arrest man who threatened mass shooting at Stanley Cup game
Fallon Fire Kills Three
Book Kiosks Provide 24/7 Access
Dive Into Summer Event