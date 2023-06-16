Fire burns unoccupied apartment in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire burned in an unoccupied apartment Thursday evening in Reno.

The Reno Fire Department is investigating if it was human-caused since people were seen running away after the fire.

Power may have to be turned off to other units in the complex so it was not immediately clear how many people might be displaced.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 400 block of Smithridge Park south of Peckham Lane and near Interstate 580 at about 6:39 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire caused no injuries.

