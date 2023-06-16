Family First Chiropractic offering dads consultation discount for Father’s Day

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Father’s everywhere experience aches and pains without ever getting help for it. At Family First Chiropractic (FFC) in Reno, they’re encouraging men to seek professional help by offering a discount on their initial consultation visit.

Dr. Rick Swecker, the owner of FFC, stopped by Morning Break to explain what aches and pains dads (and men in general) tend to experience and what they can do to help at Family First Chiropractic.

He said the most important thing they do is a thorough examination on the very first visit. The initial consolation is typically $300-500 depending on how many exams needs to be done. But throughout the month on June, that consultation is being offered for just $60.

To find out more about FCC and book an appointment, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

