Fallon fire leaves three dead

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -An early Thursday morning fire near Fallon leaves three dead and investigators are just beginning the search for the cause.

Investigators from the state Fire Marshal’s Division had been on the scene for hours as we arrived, but their work was just beginning Their goal: to find out where and how the fire started.

Lt. Joe Roedriguez says it starts with determing the area with least damage snd working inward. “W just identify the area where the original fire happened, whether it be a bedroom, a closet, a bsathroom, a kitchen. then we look for ignition sources, and fuel that would sustain a fire.”

The fire’s terrible toll was already known. Three occupants, a 42 year old woman and two young girls, aged 13 and 7, were dead. One, a man, survived with minor injuries.

Neighbors said the occupants of the home had lived there for the past two years. Few other details, including their identities and relationships were available.

“Their place was always so neat and clean, said neighbor Pat Snider. “It was the last mobile home that I ever thought would have a problem with fire.”

Pat and her husband Sam were awakened by the flashing lights. “I put my hoodie on,” said Pat and I came out and there were so many firemen and emergency vehicles.”

From the street the damage appeared to be most severe in the front of the home, the living room and kitchen.

Further details will emerge in the coming days. How and why this fire started is unknown, but given the heavy toll this fire has taken, the search for those answers is given a high priority.

