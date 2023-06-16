Ernie Courson, Jr. returns to Reno Rodeo one year after scariest ride of career

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s eight seconds or nothing in professional bull riding.

The not so soft opening of the Reno Rodeo came Thursday night with the ten-day event’s Xtreme Bulls program.

One cowboy was back in town for a redemption story.

Ernie Courson, Jr. is the eleventh-ranked bull rider in the world. The Floridian came a long way to the Wildest and Richest Rodeo in the West - physically and mentally.

“I told myself to just stay calm when we got here. Just let it roll however it wants to roll,” Courson, Jr. said of his return to Reno.

One year ago Courson, Jr. had what he calls his roughest ride ever, and at a bad time, too. He was top-10 in the PRCA standings.

“I asked my wife where we was at, and she said ‘you’re in the hospital.’ I said ‘how? I didn’t even get on my bull yet.’ She says ‘yeah you did. You broke your face’.”

He got another shot Thursday night - the one he wishes he finished last year.

His family was a big motivating factor of him returning.

“Something I was going to have to get over,” Courson, Jr. said of the mental hurdle. “There’s no better way to do it than winning the rodeo tonight.”

Courson, Jr. wasn’t able to be in the money after being bucked off early, but he got over the hump of last year’s scary situation.

Xtreme Bulls Results:

1. Jestyn Woodward, Custer, SD

First ride: 83.5 on Flying U Rodeo’s Conundrum

Second ride: 84.5 on Big Stone Rodeo’s Mr. Clean

Two-ride total: 168

2. Sage Steele Kimzey

First ride: 84.0 on All in Pro Rodeo’s Brindle Hurricane

Second ride: 83.0 on Rosser Rodeo’s Pour Me Another

Two-ride total: 167

