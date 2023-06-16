Ernie Courson, Jr. returns to Reno Rodeo one year after scariest ride of career

Floridian broke face in 2022 bull riding event
Floridian broke face in 2022 bull riding event(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:49 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s eight seconds or nothing in professional bull riding.

The not so soft opening of the Reno Rodeo came Thursday night with the ten-day event’s Xtreme Bulls program.

One cowboy was back in town for a redemption story.

Ernie Courson, Jr. is the eleventh-ranked bull rider in the world. The Floridian came a long way to the Wildest and Richest Rodeo in the West - physically and mentally.

“I told myself to just stay calm when we got here. Just let it roll however it wants to roll,” Courson, Jr. said of his return to Reno.

One year ago Courson, Jr. had what he calls his roughest ride ever, and at a bad time, too. He was top-10 in the PRCA standings.

“I asked my wife where we was at, and she said ‘you’re in the hospital.’ I said ‘how? I didn’t even get on my bull yet.’ She says ‘yeah you did. You broke your face’.”

He got another shot Thursday night - the one he wishes he finished last year.

His family was a big motivating factor of him returning.

“Something I was going to have to get over,” Courson, Jr. said of the mental hurdle. “There’s no better way to do it than winning the rodeo tonight.”

Courson, Jr. wasn’t able to be in the money after being bucked off early, but he got over the hump of last year’s scary situation.

Xtreme Bulls Results:

1. Jestyn Woodward, Custer, SD

First ride: 83.5 on Flying U Rodeo’s Conundrum

Second ride: 84.5 on Big Stone Rodeo’s Mr. Clean

Two-ride total: 168

2. Sage Steele Kimzey

First ride: 84.0 on All in Pro Rodeo’s Brindle Hurricane

Second ride: 83.0 on Rosser Rodeo’s Pour Me Another

Two-ride total: 167

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Devin Reese
Update: WCSO releases new details about Plumb Lane incident
A kindergarten classroom
Lombardo signs kindergarten enrollment changes into law
Darnelle Edward Boykins
Suspect arrested after trooper shooting incident in Reno; name released
A GoFundMe page is now set up for two Carson City museum directors involved in a deadly crash.
Local museum directors involved in deadly crash
Alexander Skylar Ciaccio and Kimberley Joy Cacao
Two arrested after Lyon County home with children found uninhabitable

Latest News

104th Reno Rodeo new amenities
New fun to expect at Reno Rodeo 2023
The Reno Fire Department at the scene of a fir in an unoccupied apartment in the 400 block of...
Fire burns unoccupied apartment in Reno
This Tuesday, June 13, 2023, booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police...
Las Vegas police arrest man they say threatened mass shooting at Stanley Cup game
Fallon Fire Kills Three