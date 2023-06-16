City of Reno encouraging local businesses to offer outdoor amenities

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the weather continues to warm up, people are ready to get outside and enjoy the Summer sun. In efforts to encourage more walkability and lively energy around town, officials with the City of Reno are incentivizing local business owners to take advantage of the current opportunity to apply for an outdoor permit without having to pay fees.

“Our City Council is really trying to encourage Downtown and Midtown activity, everyone’s excited Summer is here,” said Angela Fuss, Assistant Development Services Director with the city.

Managers at Wild River Grille restaurant located right along the Downtown riverwalk say their outdoor patio allows the restaurant to offer diners a unique ambience.

“With our patio we do get to have live music outside and everyone gets to take in the atmosphere,” said Matt Taylor, Culinary Director at Wild River.

To apply for an outdoor permit you can contact the city directly, for more information click here.

