Carson City Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found near Kings Canyon

Marc Cole
Marc Cole(The Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has identified human remains found in the Kings Canyon area as Marc Cole.

The remains were found on May 2. Cole was reported missing on Feb. 14 by a friend in Carson City.

A cause for Cole’s death has not been determined, but the Sheriff’s Office say they do not suspect foul play at this time.

They ask anyone who had contact with Cole between Feb. 14 and May 2 to call Sergeant Brett J. Bindley at 775-283-7815, or to reach out via email at bbindley@carson.org.

