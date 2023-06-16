BLM seeks comment on wild horse gather operation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposed wild horse gather.

The 30-day public comment period will last through July 17.

BLM will be seeking comments on an environmental impact assessment prepared ahead of time for the gather. The assessment looked at the possible environmental consequences associated with excess wild horses in and outside the gather area of eastern Churchill County north of U.S. Highway 50 in the Clan Alpine Mountains.

The assessment analyzed the direct, indirect, and cumulative effects of from implementing the gather.

BLM is seeking to achieve a more appropriate level of wild horses for the area of 612-979, as well as implement a range of fertility control techniques to maintain the population levels over a period of up to 10 years.

A February 2023 census found 1,688 horses in the area, a level BLM says is far too many.

“The BLM’s priority is to conduct a safe, efficient, and successful horse gather operation while ensuring humane care and treatment of all animals gathered,” said Stillwater Acting Field Office Manager, John Mitchell.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.