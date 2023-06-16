Advisory issued for Crowley Lake in Mono County for algal bloom

MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Mono County has issued a recreational advisory for Crowley Lake in Mono County due to a harmful algal bloom.

The county and the State Water Resources Board are urging fishermen and recreational users to exercise caution at the lake. The county says the algae was seen at the lake earlier this week, and that localized areas of the lake are now being tested to determine severity.

Test results will be available late next week, at which point the State Water Resources Control Board will determine whether to adjust the caution level.

For now, caution signs surround the lake. The county urges any potential recreator of the following guidelines until further notice:

Stay away from algae and scum in the water.

Do not let pets and other animals go into or drink the water, or eat scum on the shore.

Keep children away from algae in the water and on the shore.

Do not drink the water or use it for cooking.

For fish caught here, throw away guts and clean fillets with tap water or bottled water before cooking.

Do not eat shellfish from this water.

