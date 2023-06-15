Washoe County to observe Juneteenth

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County will observe Juneteenth with the closure of most of its offices on June 19.

A bill recognizing the holiday in the state of Nevada was recently signed into law by Governor Joe Lombardo after being decreed as a national holiday by President Joe Biden in 2021.

The county will be closing administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex, as well as all Washoe County Libraries. In addition, the following county offices will be closed:

Regional Animal Services Shelter Operations and Office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal. Pet redemptions will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.

Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court, and Wadsworth Justice Court

The Second Judicial District Court

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office – All administrative offices will be unavailable. Visiting and cashier remains open, and if citizens need emergency assistance, please call 911 or contact the non-emergency line at 775-785-WCSO (9276).

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Headquarters/Fire Prevention and Administrative Offices – 3663 Barron Way

Washoe County Health District – Clinical services

Washoe County Human Services Agency and all meal distribution locations

The county does say, however, the Office of the County Clerk will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for fictitious firm names, notary bond filings, and marriage licenses.

