The Walker Basin Conservancy launches “Raise Walker Lake” pledge campaign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Walker Basin Conservancy, based in Reno, is a 501c3 non-profit with a mission to bring Walker Lake back from ecological collapse. Due to upstream diversions on the Walker River, the Lake levels have receded tremendously over the past two decades, resulting in the saline content becoming so high that the Lake no longer supports fish populations (including the native cutthroat trout) or migratory birds.

Peter Stanton, executive director, and Amy Guinan, development director, stopped by Morning Break to let people know about the launch of their new pledge campaign to “Raise Walker Lake” which kicks Thursday, June 15.

Because of the exceptional water year and it’s anticipated that Walker Lake will go up by as much as 15 feet. The goal of the Raise Walker Lake campaign is to highlight the watershed of our region in this historic year.

The work of the Conservancy is to partner with ranchers, farmers, and community members to acquire voluntarily sold water rights to keep water in-stream on the Walker River, ensuring it makes it to Walker Lake. To date, they have acquired 53% of the flows necessary to restore the Lake. Over the last decade, we have also opened public access on more than 12,000 acres and 29 miles of the Walker River that had been closed off for more than a century, and they have re-established native plant communities and improved wildlife habitat on thousands of acres of former hay fields. They are deeply committed to the communities of the Walker Basin and regularly partner with the Boys & Girls Club of Mason Valley, schools, and community organizations in Hawthorne, Yerington, and Schurz to promote shared goals and interests throughout the Basin.

To learn more about the Walker Basin Conservancy, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.