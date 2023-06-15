The Walker Basin Conservancy launches “Raise Walker Lake” pledge campaign

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Walker Basin Conservancy, based in Reno, is a 501c3 non-profit with a mission to bring Walker Lake back from ecological collapse. Due to upstream diversions on the Walker River, the Lake levels have receded tremendously over the past two decades, resulting in the saline content becoming so high that the Lake no longer supports fish populations (including the native cutthroat trout) or migratory birds.

Peter Stanton, executive director, and Amy Guinan, development director, stopped by Morning Break to let people know about the launch of their new pledge campaign to “Raise Walker Lake” which kicks Thursday, June 15.

Because of the exceptional water year and it’s anticipated that Walker Lake will go up by as much as 15 feet. The goal of the Raise Walker Lake campaign is to highlight the watershed of our region in this historic year.

The work of the Conservancy is to partner with ranchers, farmers, and community members to acquire voluntarily sold water rights to keep water in-stream on the Walker River, ensuring it makes it to Walker Lake. To date, they have acquired 53% of the flows necessary to restore the Lake. Over the last decade, we have also opened public access on more than 12,000 acres and 29 miles of the Walker River that had been closed off for more than a century, and they have re-established native plant communities and improved wildlife habitat on thousands of acres of former hay fields. They are deeply committed to the communities of the Walker Basin and regularly partner with the Boys & Girls Club of Mason Valley, schools, and community organizations in Hawthorne, Yerington, and Schurz to promote shared goals and interests throughout the Basin.

To learn more about the Walker Basin Conservancy, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Devin Reese
Update: WCSO releases new details about Plumb Lane incident
A kindergarten classroom
Lombardo signs kindergarten enrollment changes into law
Darnelle Edward Boykins
Suspect arrested after trooper shooting incident in Reno; name released
A GoFundMe page is now set up for two Carson City museum directors involved in a deadly crash.
Local museum directors involved in deadly crash
Alexander Skylar Ciaccio and Kimberley Joy Cacao
Two arrested after Lyon County home with children found uninhabitable

Latest News

2023 Cattle Drive
2023 Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive makes their last leg
The Mindset of a Rodeo Clown
Balancing both tasks: Reno Rodeo Clown
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
RARA Seeking Bids for Air Race Locations
Face Time: Proper Face Washing
Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé shares how to properly wash your face for healthy, clear skin