Treat dad to a special meal at Toucan Charlie’s Buffet and Grille this Father’s Day Weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You don’t have to wait until Sunday to make dad feel special this Father’s Day. Toucan Charlie’s Buffet and Grille inside the Atlantis is offering three days of seafood, steak and BBQ options for brunch, lunch and dinner.

David Holman, the Atlantis assistant executive chef, stopped by Morning Break with a taste of what’s in store this weekend. The Father’s Day Weekend Buffet is offered from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 19.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Lunch: 11 am – 3 pm $32.99 Adult | $16.99 Children

Succulent Seafood Dinner: 4:30 pm – 9 pm $52.99 Adult | $24.99 Children



SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Seafood Champagne Brunch: 9 am – 3 pm $52.99 Adult | $24.99 Children

Sensational Steak & Seafood Dinner: 4:30 pm – 9 pm $52.99 Adult | $24.99 Children



SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Seafood Champagne Brunch: 9 am – 3 pm $52.99 Adult | $24.99 Children

Steak & BBQ Dinner: 4:30 pm – 9 pm $49.99 Adult | $24.99 Children



For more information and to purchase your tickets, click here. You can also follow the Atlantis Casino on Facebook and Instagram.

