Treat dad to a special meal at Toucan Charlie’s Buffet and Grille this Father’s Day Weekend

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You don’t have to wait until Sunday to make dad feel special this Father’s Day. Toucan Charlie’s Buffet and Grille inside the Atlantis is offering three days of seafood, steak and BBQ options for brunch, lunch and dinner.

David Holman, the Atlantis assistant executive chef, stopped by Morning Break with a taste of what’s in store this weekend. The Father’s Day Weekend Buffet is offered from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 19.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

  • Lunch: 11 am – 3 pm
    • $32.99 Adult | $16.99 Children
  • Succulent Seafood Dinner: 4:30 pm – 9 pm
    • $52.99 Adult | $24.99 Children

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

  • Seafood Champagne Brunch: 9 am – 3 pm
    • $52.99 Adult | $24.99 Children
  • Sensational Steak & Seafood Dinner: 4:30 pm – 9 pm
    • $52.99 Adult | $24.99 Children

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

  • Seafood Champagne Brunch: 9 am – 3 pm
    • $52.99 Adult | $24.99 Children
  • Steak & BBQ Dinner: 4:30 pm – 9 pm
    • $49.99 Adult | $24.99 Children

For more information and to purchase your tickets, click here. You can also follow the Atlantis Casino on Facebook and Instagram.

