Sparks PD warns of scammers impersonating court/jail staff

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:48 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is warning residents of phone scams involving a person impersonating court and jail staff.

They say the scammer may be posing as Washoe County judges, court clerks, and jail staff to demand money under the threat of arrest, or to ask for personal or financial information.

The scammers may use the names of actual Washoe County employee names in their scams.

The Sparks Police Department says they nor the Washoe County courts will demand money or financial information from you over the phone.

Anyone who believes they may have been the victim of such a scam is encouraged to file a report with their local police department.

