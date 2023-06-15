Nevada State Police ask for information in Sparks road rage case

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is asking the public for information on a road rage case in Sparks.

They say that around June 14 at around 5:00 p.m., NSP dispatch received reports of a road rage incident in the area of IR80 and Rock Blvd. that continued east on the IR80 through Sparks.

The vehicles involved stopped in the area of IR80 and Sparks Blvd on the eastbound off-ramp where a physical altercation occurred between the two parties on the off-ramp.

Police describe the cars involved as a brown Kia Forte and a white Chevy Impala. The people involved in the altercation are described as a white woman with brown hair and eyes, and a Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the road rage incident is asked to call Nevada State Police at 775-687-9611.

