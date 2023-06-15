Mormon crickets invade Elko

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Residents of the town of Elko are dealing with a swarm of Mormon crickets that have descended onto their town.

Pictures and videos of the crickets covering roads and people’s houses have flooded social media, creating problems for people in the town of 54,000.

The crickets have become so numerous that the Nevada Department of Transportation has taken to plowing and sanding Elko-area highways for drivers to get better traction after the insects sprawled themselves across the roads.

NDOT has placed signs on area highways as a reminder to slow down, as the crickets are making for potentially slick driving.

Do you have pictures or videos of the swarm? We ask you to share them with us here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.