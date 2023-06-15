Mormon crickets invade Elko

Mormon crickets have invaded the town of Elko, Nevada
Mormon crickets have invaded the town of Elko, Nevada(The Nevada Department of Transportation)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Residents of the town of Elko are dealing with a swarm of Mormon crickets that have descended onto their town.

Pictures and videos of the crickets covering roads and people’s houses have flooded social media, creating problems for people in the town of 54,000.

The crickets have become so numerous that the Nevada Department of Transportation has taken to plowing and sanding Elko-area highways for drivers to get better traction after the insects sprawled themselves across the roads.

NDOT has placed signs on area highways as a reminder to slow down, as the crickets are making for potentially slick driving.

Do you have pictures or videos of the swarm? We ask you to share them with us here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Devin Reese
Update: WCSO releases new details about Plumb Lane incident
A kindergarten classroom
Lombardo signs kindergarten enrollment changes into law
Darnelle Edward Boykins
Suspect arrested after trooper shooting incident in Reno; name released
A GoFundMe page is now set up for two Carson City museum directors involved in a deadly crash.
Local museum directors involved in deadly crash
Alexander Skylar Ciaccio and Kimberley Joy Cacao
Two arrested after Lyon County home with children found uninhabitable

Latest News

Flooding in the Mason Valley area
Mason Valley closes due to flooding
Washoe County Juneteenth graphic
Washoe County to observe Juneteenth
Sparks PD warns of scammers impersonating court/jail staff
Fire crews responded to the blaze around 2:15 a.m. Thursday
House fire in Fallon kills 3