Mason Valley closes due to flooding

NDOW says they expect flooding issues to persist
Flooding in the Mason Valley area
Flooding in the Mason Valley area(The Nevada Department of Wildlife)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:46 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Wildlife has closed the Mason Valley Wildlife Management Area temporarily.

NDOW closed the area due to the flooding along the Walker River. Lux Lane to the Fort Churchill Cooling Pond is now flooded and impassable, according to the department.

They say they will continue to monitor and manage the flooding, and that NDOW will notify residents when the area is ready to be opened again.

NDOW does say, however, that they anticipate flooding and public safety concerns to persist for the foreseeable future.

