House fire in Fallon kills 3

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - An early morning house fire in Fallon claimed the lives of three people Thursday.

Nevada State Police say that the Churchill County/Fallon Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a residential fire near U.S. 50, west of U.S. 95 in Fallon around 2:15 a.m.

Firefighters were able to suppress the fire around 2:49 a.m.

Officials have confirmed that three people, one adult and two children, were killed in the fire.

