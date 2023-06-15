Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé shares how to properly wash your face for healthy, clear skin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - June is National Acne Awareness Month so Dr. Billie Cassé, the owner of Reno Tahoe Dermatology, invited Morning Break to her office for this month’s Face Time segment.

When it comes to acne, there are two things you can do to get clearer, healthier skin. 1) seek professional help and 2) wash your face.

When it comes to professional treatment, Reno-Tahoe Dermatology showed KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Karlie Drew how it’s AviClear Laser Treatment works. Then when it comes to washing your face at home, the products you use, the order you use them, the temperature of your water and even how you dry your face matters.

Dr. Cassé and Karlie Drew demonstrate proper face washing technique.

