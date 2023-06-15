City of Reno offices to close for Juneteenth

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno says it will close its offices for Juneteenth this Monday, June 19.

All City of Reno recreation facilities and indoor pools will be closed on June 19. Outdoor pools, such as Idlewild and Traner, will be open for their regular hours.

President Biden declared Juneteenth a national holiday in 2021, and Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo signed a bill into law that has the state of Nevada recognize it as a holiday as well.

The Reno Police Department is also advising the public of the following phone and online reporting options:

  • For all emergencies requiring police, fire or medical response, call or text to 9-1-1.
  • For non-emergency assistance from Dispatch, call 775-334-COPS (2677).
  • Visit RenoPD.com and click on “File a Report” to submit an online report.

One day before Juneteenth, on Sunday June 18, the City of Reno is inviting the community to a Juneteenth celebration at Idlewild Park from noon to 8:00 p.m.

The city will present a proclamation to honor the day during the event.

