BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has announced temporary closures and restrictions for the Black Rock Playa.

The closures will be for limited periods each of the next five years and will affect public land immediately surrounding the site of Burning Man. BLM says these closures are to protect resources, provide for public safety in the Black Rock Desert Wilderness, and enable BLM law enforcement to support state and local law enforcement.

They also aim to prevent disorderly conduct, DUI, underage drinking, and possession of weapons among other things.

The closure area will be temporarily closed to unauthorized recreational activities in two phases for up to 66 days.

Phase 1 covers approximately 9,941 acres, or less than three percent of the Black Rock Desert playa.

Phase 2 covers approximately 51,149 acres, or 33 percent of the Black Rock Desert playa, but public access to the remaining 67 percent of the playa outside the temporary closure area will remain open to dispersed recreational use.

Dates for Phase1 and Phase 2 closures through fiscal year 2027 will be:

2023

Phase 1- July 27 through September 30 (66 Days)

Phase 2- August 21 through September 9 (20 Days)

2024

Phase 1- July 25 through September 28 (66 Days)

Phase 2- August 19 through September 7 (20 Days)

2025

Phase 1- July 24 through September 27 (66 Days)

Phase 2- August 18 through September 6 (20 Days)

2026

Phase 1- July 30 through October 3 (66 Days)

Phase 2- August 24 through September 12 (20 Days)

2027

Phase 1- July 29 through October 2 (66 Days)

Phase 2- August 23 through September 11 (20 Days)

