RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dennis Halstead is the man in the barrel. He is ranked in the top 5 rodeo clowns in the world.

He entertains the crowd throughout the rodeo and protects the cowboys after the bull bucks them off. Halstead told me he does not have a script, as he enjoys being unpredictable.

Halstead will be entertaining for all ten days of the rodeo.

