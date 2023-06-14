WCSO arrest man accused of sexual assault and attempted murder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged sexual assault and attempted murder. On May 27, deputies arrested 23-year-old Alexander Difoggio-Wasson following an incident on Mt. Rose Highway near Sky Tavern Ski Resort. According to WCSO, Difoggio-Wasson tried to drive off a cliff while a teenager was in the vehicle with him. He hit a tree and boulder before leaving the scene. Investigators say Difoggio-Wasson was arrested nearby after a brief fight with deputies. He was later released on bail.

During their investigation, deputies discovered that Difoggio-Wasson had sexually assaulted the teenage victim before trying to drive off the highway in a murder-suicide attempt. WCSO says Difoggio-Wasson is also suspected of sexually assaulting another female victim in December 2022. He reportedly held the victim against her will in his Incline Village home for hours before letting her go.

Investigators say Difoggio-Wasson is also a person of interest in a date rape drug incident that happened in February 2023.

Difoggio-Wasson was arrested again on Tuesday, June 13 and is facing the following charges:

Sexual Assault (2 counts)

False Imprisonment (2 Counts)

Attempted Murder (1 Count)

Any information about Alex Difoggio-Wasson or these alleged crimes can be sent to Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900 or to Detective Hoops-Adams with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

