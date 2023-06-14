Trends + Threads: Phoenix + Flora Boutique shares what 90s fashion choices are back in style this summer

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:04 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Flare jeans. T-shirts under dresses and tank tops. Barrettes and butterfly clips. The 90s are back, baby! Kara Ferrin, owner of Phoenix + Flora Boutique, stopped by Morning Break to share what trends are specifically back (fellas, leave the bleach alone - frosted tips are not making a comeback) in fashion.

Phoenix + Flora Boutique also has a lot of versatile, comfortable, lightweight dresses that will still look good in the winter with a few different accessories.

Watch Wednesday’s interview with Phoenix + Flora to learn more.

Phoenix + Flora Boutique is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can follow them on social media (Instagram and Facebook) for more fashion advice; and shop their looks on their website.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kindergarten classroom
Lombardo signs kindergarten enrollment changes into law
39-year-old Devin Reese
Update: WCSO releases new details about Plumb Lane incident
Two found dead in Sparks home
Darnelle Edward Boykins
Suspect arrested after trooper shooting incident in Reno; name released
A GoFundMe page is now set up for two Carson City museum directors involved in a deadly crash.
Local museum directors involved in deadly crash

Latest News

KOLO 8 Summer Fan Drive
Ryan Thomas Eley
Reno man sentenced to 10 years for receiving child sex abuse material
Emilia Castillo and Ed Chevalley perform "Like My Father"
Happy Father’s Day: Emilia Castillo, Ed Chevalley perform “Like My Father” by Jax
Happening June 15.
Dump the Pump Day happening June 15