Trends + Threads: Phoenix + Flora Boutique shares what 90s fashion choices are back in style this summer
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:04 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Flare jeans. T-shirts under dresses and tank tops. Barrettes and butterfly clips. The 90s are back, baby! Kara Ferrin, owner of Phoenix + Flora Boutique, stopped by Morning Break to share what trends are specifically back (fellas, leave the bleach alone - frosted tips are not making a comeback) in fashion.
Phoenix + Flora Boutique also has a lot of versatile, comfortable, lightweight dresses that will still look good in the winter with a few different accessories.
Watch Wednesday’s interview with Phoenix + Flora to learn more.
