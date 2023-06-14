Summer fan drive for Washoe County seniors kicks off

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Human Service Agency is partnering with KOLO Cares for another summer fan drive for seniors.

Last year 840 fans were given to seniors but this summer they are looking for even more. “In Nevada, you know Northern Nevada, we get exceptionally hot temperatures and these seniors, in combination with inflation, they are not running their air conditioners or they don’t have it so they rely on our fans,” said Ryan Crane, an administrator for Washoe County services.

Fans can be dropped off or picked up Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washoe County Senior Center. The drive begins today, June 14, and will go through August.

Seniors without air conditioning and have not participated in the past will be a priority.

“The air conditioning doesn’t work in my house, I have no air conditioning,” said Martha O’Brien, a senior at the center. “Its nice to know that there are people backing you up and are worried about you. I am a widow and my neighbors, a number of them are widows, and we kind of banned together. Its nice to know somebody else is backing us up.”

People who are 60 years old or older are eligible to receive fans. If you plan on donating, be sure to leave the brand new fan in the box. If you are picking up, be sure to call the senior center in advance to make sure there is a fan available for you.

The Washoe county senior building is located on 1155 E. 9th Street, building E.

To call the center, dial (775)328-2575 ext. 9.

