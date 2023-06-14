Reno man sentenced to 10 years for receiving child sex abuse material

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for receiving thousands of images and videos of child sex abuse material.

26-year-old Ryan Thomas Eley will receive a lifetime of supervision following his release. The court found Eley received more than 3,000 sexually explicit images and videos of children.

He pleaded guilty in March 2023.

He will also pay $108,000 in total restitution; $68,000 to 10 known victims and $5,000 in restitution under the Justice for Victims Trafficking Act of 2015, and $35,000 in restitution under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

In addition, Eley will be required to register as a sex offender.

The case against Eley began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded at least 12 CyberTips to law enforcement. Law enforcement determined the IP address was being used by Eley, leading to the execution of a search warrant of his residence on Aug. 4, 2020.

During the search warrant, police seized USB flash drives, an external hard drive, and a cell phone belonging to Eley. A forensic analysis found that some of the images and videos depicted prepubescent children, including those under 12, engaged in sexually explicit conduct with adults.

More than 2,700 images and 400 videos of child sex abuse material were recovered.

