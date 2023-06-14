Rare wolverine spotted in California

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wildlife biologists in California are now tracking a wolverine after it was spotted in different areas in the state.

“This animal seems to be travelling,” said Chris Stermer, with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “We found him in Big Pine, and then in Mammoth 50 miles away. And then in Yosemite, another 30 miles. So he seemed to be still dispersing.”

This wolverine was spotted by Ryan Campbell while he was on a ski lift at Mammoth. (Ryan Campbell)

It’s pretty exciting, because it’s only the second wolverine confirmed in the state since 1922. It’s believed to have travelled from the Sawtooth Mountains in Idaho, thanks to a big winter.

“In these unusual weather events where we get a lot of snow in the winter, it provides that connectivity,” added Stermer. “The corridor that it needs to travel into the Sierra Nevada.”

Another wolverine was living in an area near Truckee years ago, first spotted back in 2008. He was named “Buddy” and was tracked for a decade until he disappeared, likely dying without ever finding a mate.

“Unfortunately, Buddy couldn’t find a mate and really expand the population in California,” said Stermer.

This is a picture of "Buddy" was is believed to have lived around the Truckee area for a decade. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife)

This new discovery has biologists intrigued by the possibilities, now setting up cameras and hair-traps to try and capture some fur, which they can then analyze to see where it came from and what sex it is.

‘If this turns out to be a female, that will be just amazing,” admitted Stermer.

In that case, males would be more likely to follow the female, and possibly start defending a territory and raising young. It could lead to the reintroduction of the population in the state, which could be beneficial for the original group in Idaho.

“We would want a male that made it down once every 10 years to add new novel genetics to the population, and vice versa too, where we could help the western states’ populations,” added Stermer. “It’s kind of a meta-population scenario, where each population benefits each other by these movements.”

Wolverines are scavengers who were wiped out by the early settlers. And they do play an important role in the ecosystem.

“If we did recover and reestablish a wolverine population back in California, they were the ones that cleaned up dead deer carcasses that have died, so they are essential to the community, you know, the system itself,” explained Stermer.

They are the largest land-dwelling member of the weasel family, which includes badgers and otters. There are believed to be only about 300-400 of them left living in the wild here in the U.S. And you’re asked to submit any tips if you see one while out in the wilderness.

“Thank goodness for videos and cameras and everyone having them now, because without an actual video or photograph, it’s really hard to follow-up and confirm what they saw,” added Stermer.

You can report any sightings to https://wildlife.ca.gov/

