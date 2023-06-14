Move to full-time infielder paying off for Aces 1B Tristin English

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biggest Little City feels just right for Reno Aces first basemen Tristin English.

Growing up in Stockbridge, Georgia - a town of less than 30,000 people - English’s big moments came in Atlanta during travel ball.

But his strength was on the bump.

“Oh definitely. I didn’t think there was a shot of me being able to hit,” English said of how focused he was as a pitcher growing up.

Joining Georgia Tech as a pitcher and catcher English wound up finding a place in the lineup because of some bad luck.

“I had some bone spurs in the throwing elbow and (the coaches) asked if I could play first base in the fall because we didn’t have many first basemen,” English recalled.

On pitch 73 of a 75-pitch bullpen outing later in the year, English blew out a ligament in his pitching elbow.

“Missed all of my sophomore year with Tommy John surgery,” he said. “Back-to-back elbow surgeries doesn’t make for a good pitching career.”

But it does make for a good career in the infield.

This season for the Aces English is hitting .323 with 5 home runs and 24 RBI’s in just 26 games.

Maybe dad strength plays a part in that.

“I enjoy waking up and having (my daughter) in my face every day. It’s fun having something to look forward to when I go home,” said English. “Sometimes I’ll get home and she’s asleep but if not it’s ‘da da’ and it’s the best thing ever. It really helps flush the game – good or bad, she doesn’t care.”

