Man arrested after attempting to evade police with stolen car

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase near Dayton on Monday.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:00 p.m. on June 12, deputies in the Dayton area located a man driving a car that was reported to be stolen out of Reno.

Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop near the intersection of Occidental Drive and Highway 50, but the driver, later identified as Anthony Roy Neil of Dayon, failed to stop for the deputy.

Police say Neil evaded deputies, driving eastbound on Highway 50 towards Stagecoach at a high rate of speed. He crossed over into the opposite lanes of travel and began driving the wrong way.

Pursuing officers rammed Neil’s vehicle, forcing him to stop. No injuries were reported for the deputies involved or for Neil.

Neil was arrested and charged with the following:

· Reckless Endangerment to the Public

· Felony Eluding

· Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

· Possession of a Stolen Firearm

· Felon in Possession of a Firearm

· Possession of stolen credit/debit cards

· Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance

· Habitual Criminal

· Reckless Driving

· Resisting Arrest

· Driving on a Revoked License

· And multiple other traffic offenses.

His bail has been set at $223,015.

