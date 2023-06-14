Lonnie Hammargren, eccentric former Nevada Lt. governor, dies at age 85

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:43 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lonnie Hammargren died Tuesday, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Hammargren, who was also a former neurosurgeon, was 85 years old at the time of his death, the coroner’s office said.

Comprised of three properties, Hammargren was well-known in the community for his eccentric Las Vegas home that was once described by Robin Leach as the “the most interesting home in the world,” according to ABC News.

Long-time Las Vegas residents will recall Lonnie Hammargren offering what become a Nevada Day tradition for many in which he invited the community to step inside his museum of oddities and tour his sprawling property.

From an Apollo spacecraft to the first bike that was used to jump the fountains at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip, Hammargren gave FOX5 a tour of his collection in 2017 when he was forced to sell off some of his treasured possessions:

