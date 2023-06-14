Lisa Vanderpump set to open Lake Tahoe resteraunt

A rendering of the interior of Wolf by Vanderpump
A rendering of the interior of Wolf by Vanderpump(Harrahs)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:44 AM PDT
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Actor Lisa Vanderpump will be opening a restaurant in Lake Tahoe.

She will be opening Wolf by Vanderpump at Harveys Lake Tahoe this winter. Vanderpump most recently was in American Housewife in 2020 and The Comeback in 2014.

“Wolf will be filled with bold and unique design, taking elements from the character and identity of the wolf itself. This opportunity to create a rich and indulgent space inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe was one I couldn’t resist. Through our design company Vanderpump Alain, Wolf will feature stunning lighting, bespoke furniture, and epic visual statements. The food will be decadent, the cocktails both earthy and instagrammable, and the entire experience is something we are thrilled to be bringing to Lake Tahoe. ‘Wolf’ has additional meaning as it is a family name and the middle name of my grandson Teddy,” said Lisa Vanderpump.

This will be Vanderpump’s third restaurant, as she owns two others in Las Vegas.

