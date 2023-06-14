Key-carrying burglar hits small businesses, non-profit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Sometimes bad things seem to happen to the most vulnerable and hit them the hardest.

As potential targets for a thief, three businesses in a South Virginia strip mall, a nail salon, a juice bar and a non-profit dedicated to helping women enter the work force, would hardly stand out. But last week each discovered they had been hit.

“I went in and discovered there was no cash in the register,” says manager Patti Pietsch-Weiske of Dress for Success, “and that signaled me to go and check the rest of the space and i discovered that all of our technology was gone.”

The incident only got more disturbing when they viewed security camera video and saw the thief picking through a collection of keys and finding the right ones and just opening the door. Who he is, how he has keys, they don’t know, but the ease with which he stole from them was all the more unsettling.

“He tried each key to open the door in a really calm and normal way like he was coming to his shop,” sais Tao Quach of the Reno Nail Salon.

Each lost cash, but Dress for Success also lost computers and other electronic equipment which will be hard to replace. “We worked hard to raise the money to go out and buy that equipment.”

They also lost a sense of personal security which they harder to recover. “It affects everybody here,” said Quach. “We don’t feel comfortable to stay until the end of work.”

“What can we do to not have this happen again and what can we do to prevent something like this?” said Adley Trujillo of Alpine Nutrition. That’s adding a security system, adding cameras and making sure everything is secure when we leave our location.” The locks, of course, have already been changed.

If you recognize this man or have any informational about this crime call the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness. Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to his arrest and prosecution. Their number is 322-4900. Callers may remain anonymous.

