Human remains discovered in 1978 identified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A set of human remains first discovered in 1978 have been identified.

On Oct. 26, 1978, the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office received information that a person had discovered a garment bag containing human remains in a remote area near Scossa Road, approximately 13 miles west of Imlay, Nevada.

Officers responded and located the human remains, and a bag of evidence was collected from the scene.

The remains were sent to the Washoe County Medical Center for examination. An autopsy revealed the victim to be a white woman around 40 years old or greater.

Due to the heavily decayed nature of the remains, a cause of death could not be determined, and no identifying information for the remains was located.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office requested the help of Nevada State Police in May of 1979.

Then, in March of 2022, NSP enlisted the help of Othram, a company specializing in forensic genealogy, to perform advanced forensic DNA testing on the woman’s remains and a genealogy search.

With the help of this new technology, new leads were developed, resulting in the victim being identified as Florence Charleston of Cleveland, Ohio. A subsequent investigation found that Charleston had moved to Portland, Oregon in the early 1970′s and family members had lost contact with her by 1978.

The investigation into her death remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Nevada State Police at 775-684-7456.

