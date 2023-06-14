Happy Father’s Day: Emilia Castillo, Ed Chevalley perform “Like My Father” by Jax

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Grab the tissues. The incredibly talented 13-year-old Emilia Castillo and the ageless Ed Chevalley practice together at Music With Confidence in Reno. At a recent fundraiser for the non-profit, the two performed “Like My Father” by Jax and there was not a dry eye in the room.

So in honor of celebrating dads everywhere this Sunday, Castillo and Chevalley performed again for a special Morning Break Father’s Day tribute.

Click here to learn more about Music With Confidence.

You can also support Music with Confidence by following them on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.