Happy Father’s Day: Emilia Castillo, Ed Chevalley perform “Like My Father” by Jax

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Grab the tissues. The incredibly talented 13-year-old Emilia Castillo and the ageless Ed Chevalley practice together at Music With Confidence in Reno. At a recent fundraiser for the non-profit, the two performed “Like My Father” by Jax and there was not a dry eye in the room.

So in honor of celebrating dads everywhere this Sunday, Castillo and Chevalley performed again for a special Morning Break Father’s Day tribute.

Click here to learn more about Music With Confidence.

You can also support Music with Confidence by following them on Facebook.

