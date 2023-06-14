Explore Lake Tahoe with free audio tours hosted by the National Forest Foundation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening Saturday June 17th, the National Forest Foundation is launching free audio tours.

During this weekend’s event, experience the NFF’s Discover Lake Tahoe Audio Tour and celebrate public lands by delving into language, culture, and responsible recreation practices.

This tri-lingual walking audio tour was designed to accompany visitors as they explore the natural and cultural histories that have shaped and been shaped by the landscape of Lake Tahoe and is available for free download in English, Spanish, and the native Washoe language.

Mila Bock with the National Forest Foundation joins us live on Morning Break to share what visitors can experience.

To download the app, a QR code is available here.

