Dump the Pump Day happening June 15

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With gas prices still taking a chunk from our wallets, there’s a day that is helping us consider playing less at the pump. June 15 is “Dump the Pump Day.” The community is encouraged to consider taking a more of a green approach instead of taking your car.

Hear from RTC’S Scott Milkos and Philip Pumphrey from Keolis North America about the astonishing amount of gas we use each year and the benefits of public transportation.

To prepare, bus routes can be found, here.

