Dump the Pump Day happening June 15

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With gas prices still taking a chunk from our wallets, there’s a day that is helping us consider playing less at the pump. June 15 is “Dump the Pump Day.” The community is encouraged to consider taking a more of a green approach instead of taking your car.

Hear from RTC’S Scott Milkos and Philip Pumphrey from Keolis North America about the astonishing amount of gas we use each year and the benefits of public transportation.

To prepare, bus routes can be found, here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kindergarten classroom
Lombardo signs kindergarten enrollment changes into law
39-year-old Devin Reese
Update: WCSO releases new details about Plumb Lane incident
Two found dead in Sparks home
Darnelle Edward Boykins
Suspect arrested after trooper shooting incident in Reno; name released
A GoFundMe page is now set up for two Carson City museum directors involved in a deadly crash.
Local museum directors involved in deadly crash

Latest News

KOLO 8 Summer Fan Drive
Ryan Thomas Eley
Reno man sentenced to 10 years for receiving child sex abuse material
Trends and Threads: Summer Looks
Trends + Threads: Phoenix + Flora Boutique shares what 90s fashion choices are back in style this summer
Emilia Castillo and Ed Chevalley perform "Like My Father"
Happy Father’s Day: Emilia Castillo, Ed Chevalley perform “Like My Father” by Jax